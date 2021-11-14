Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $116.79

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 116.79 ($1.53) and traded as low as GBX 114.40 ($1.49). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.51), with a volume of 21,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kerry Group from £133 ($173.77) to £135 ($176.38) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 116.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

