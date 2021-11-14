KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%.

Several other research firms have also commented on DV. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

DV opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

