KeyCorp Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for DoubleVerify in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26.
DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.20%.
DV opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.32. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DoubleVerify Company Profile
DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.
