KeyCorp Weighs in on Callaway Golf’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Callaway Golf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ELY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of ELY opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,088,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $967,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

