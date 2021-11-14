Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Kforce reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,404. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kforce in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kforce by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce in the third quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 6,056.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.13. 104,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 52 week low of $39.17 and a 52 week high of $78.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

