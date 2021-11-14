Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 14.85% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

KINS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Kingstone Companies has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $8.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.32. The firm has a market cap of $54.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood lowered Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

