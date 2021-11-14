Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $595.49 Million

Analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will post $595.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $591.60 million and the highest is $599.38 million. Kirby reported sales of $489.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.48 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

KEX stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 202,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,424. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15. Kirby has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KEX. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Kirby by 383.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kirby by 434.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kirby by 101.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kirby by 26.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.