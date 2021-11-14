Kleros Hits Market Capitalization of $77.09 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. One Kleros coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kleros has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $77.09 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00012332 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.42 or 0.00401208 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,184,315 coins. The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

