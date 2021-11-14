Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) PT Set at C$8.50 by Raymond James

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) has been assigned a C$8.50 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 61.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GUD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics stock opened at C$5.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.52 million and a PE ratio of 11.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.30. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$4.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.86.

In other news, Director Jonathan Ross Goodman acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$97,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 609,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,285,140.32. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,900 shares of company stock valued at $123,188.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.