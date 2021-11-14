Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Price Target Increased to $187.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $187.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $164.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.92. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $73.70 and a 52-week high of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 160.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

