Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $405 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.70 million.Lantheus also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.180 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNTH traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 356,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,894. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.07. Lantheus has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $31.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $31,621.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,350 shares of company stock valued at $218,301 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lantheus stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of Lantheus worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

