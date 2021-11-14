Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SWIM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Latham Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Latham Group stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.30. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,423,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $636,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $655,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

