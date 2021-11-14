Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LAUR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.40 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $11.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.03. Laureate Education has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.74.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a net margin of 50.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $7.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the third quarter worth $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 88.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

