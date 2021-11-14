LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($185.88) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €143.94 ($169.34).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG stock opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €128.22 and its 200 day moving average is €126.45. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.