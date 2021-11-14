LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €159.30 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LEG. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €143.94 ($169.34).

FRA:LEG opened at €126.15 ($148.41) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1 year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €128.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €126.45.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

