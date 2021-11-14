Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Diageo were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $41,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth $42,000. 9.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $204.84 on Friday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $205.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

