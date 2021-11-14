Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average is $55.02. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.29.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

