Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $319,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $429.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $412.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $325.41 and a 52-week high of $432.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

