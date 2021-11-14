Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Makes New $836,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned approximately 0.31% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 37,400.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RZV opened at $103.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.39 and a 1-year high of $105.72.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

