Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 184 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in NetEase were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetEase by 16.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,304,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NetEase by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,261,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,192,000 after purchasing an additional 170,678 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in NetEase by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,418,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,514,000 after purchasing an additional 402,962 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd now owns 3,862,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,191,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

NTES stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.85.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.