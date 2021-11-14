Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on the stock.

Shares of YNGA stock opened at GBX 1,465 ($19.14) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £856.69 million and a P/E ratio of -21.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,536.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,551.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 992 ($12.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,685 ($22.01).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a GBX 8.55 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.58%.

In other Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. news, insider Simon Dodd sold 2,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,516 ($19.81), for a total value of £33,185.24 ($43,356.73).

About Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C.

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

