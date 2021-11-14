Liberum Capital Reiterates Hold Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JD. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt restated an add rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,156.67 ($15.11).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 1,162.50 ($15.19) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 52-week low of GBX 711.91 ($9.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,164.73 ($15.22). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,069.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 976.19. The stock has a market cap of £11.99 billion and a PE ratio of 140.06.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

