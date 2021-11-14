Lido DAO Token (LDO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $36.90 Million

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 14th. Lido DAO Token has a market cap of $125.76 million and $36.90 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.12 or 0.00007797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.77 or 0.00071153 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00073361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00095662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,902.40 or 1.00264310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,656.21 or 0.07083984 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Coin Profile

Lido DAO Token launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

Lido DAO Token Coin Trading

