Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,432,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.11% of Lightspeed POS worth $119,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,873,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lightspeed POS by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 132,221 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $647,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,489,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed POS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.18 and a beta of 3.57. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Lightspeed POS from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

