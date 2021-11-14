Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.26 million.

LLNW stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $406.78 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $55.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

LLNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Limelight Networks from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.88.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limelight Networks stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Limelight Networks worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.