Lindsey Lee Sells 6,675 Shares of GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) Stock

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) VP Lindsey Lee sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $51,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lindsey Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Lindsey Lee sold 1,890 shares of GreenBox POS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $15,157.80.

NASDAQ GBOX opened at $7.04 on Friday. GreenBox POS has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBOX. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $272,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $45,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $536,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GreenBox POS during the first quarter worth $215,000. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

