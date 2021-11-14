Linear (LINA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.94 Million

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Linear has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Linear has a market capitalization of $253.95 million and approximately $40.94 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Coin Profile

Linear (CRYPTO:LINA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

