Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.16). Liquidia reported earnings of ($0.38) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Liquidia.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 71.68% and a negative net margin of 376.75%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LQDA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.88. The company has a market cap of $259.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

In other Liquidia news, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur S. Kirsch purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 21.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,507,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 270,238 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 31.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after buying an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 41.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 840.2% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 420,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 376,168 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 299,571 shares during the period. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

