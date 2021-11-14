Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturer. The Company focuses on the manufacture and commercialization of cement, masonry cement, aggregates, concrete and lime. Its products primarily distributed to professionals in the construction and engineering sector. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina SA is based in BUENOS AIRES, Argentina. “

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of LOMA opened at $6.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.02. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.26.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOMA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 20,680 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 89,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter worth approximately $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

