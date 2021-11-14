Loser Coin (LOWB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Loser Coin has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and $1.53 million worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00071142 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00073486 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.79 or 0.00095381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,847.75 or 1.00025334 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,679.93 or 0.07109004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

