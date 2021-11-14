Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 38.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $68.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.