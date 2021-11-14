Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

