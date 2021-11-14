LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,892 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

GTY stock opened at $32.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Getty Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.19). Getty Realty had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 89.14%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

