LPL Financial LLC Has $497,000 Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 373.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 353,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $39.41 and a 12-month high of $63.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

