LPL Financial LLC Has $513,000 Holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

