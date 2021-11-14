LPL Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EFAS opened at $15.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.