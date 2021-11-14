LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.00% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFEM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 111.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $68.80 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $64.50 and a 1 year high of $78.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.589 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

