LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZIM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

NYSE ZIM opened at $50.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.12. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

