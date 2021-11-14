Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Announces Earnings Results

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LHDX opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lucira Health by 364.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 63,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

LHDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Lifesci Capital downgraded Lucira Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

