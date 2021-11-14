Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Cut to $37.00

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at R. F. Lafferty from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s target price indicates a potential upside of 88.49% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $19.63 on Friday. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $47.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,833.36% and a negative return on equity of 107.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Luminar Technologies will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.