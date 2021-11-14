LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BTIG Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of LMDX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. The stock had a trading volume of 114,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,236. LumiraDx has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Granby Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

