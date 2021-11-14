LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Position Decreased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 89.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,965 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,750,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $74,121,000. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after purchasing an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $95.39 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $72.95 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.