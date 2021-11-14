Magyar Bancorp (MGYR) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ: MGYR) is one of 117 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Magyar Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Magyar Bancorp
|$31.94 million
|$6.12 million
|11.63
|Magyar Bancorp Competitors
|$833.66 million
|$84.32 million
|14.94
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Magyar Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Magyar Bancorp
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Magyar Bancorp Competitors
|395
|1665
|1402
|87
|2.33
As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.27%. Given Magyar Bancorp’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Magyar Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Risk & Volatility
Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Magyar Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Magyar Bancorp
|19.17%
|10.26%
|0.78%
|Magyar Bancorp Competitors
|19.61%
|8.37%
|0.96%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
10.0% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Magyar Bancorp peers beat Magyar Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.
Magyar Bancorp Company Profile
Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits; the making of commercial, consumer and home equity loans; and the provision of other financial services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, NJ.
