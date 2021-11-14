Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 626,467 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mallard Holdco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 19th, Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00.
NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.13 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.
About Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
