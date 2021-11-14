Mallard Holdco, Llc Sells 626,467 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Stock

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 626,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $12,297,547.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mallard Holdco, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $225,686,110.00.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $20.13 on Friday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $70.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at $5,956,000. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $1,695,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 36.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

About Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

