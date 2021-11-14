Man Group plc Acquires 30,349 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 83.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,349 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised their price target on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upgraded Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research cut their price target on Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

CPRI opened at $63.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.49 and a 200 day moving average of $54.93. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 8.21%. Capri’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,003,193. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

