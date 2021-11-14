Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,295 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Stericycle worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $87,036,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,740,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,542,000 after purchasing an additional 314,073 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 44.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 968,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 299,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 37.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294,511 shares during the last quarter. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.16). Stericycle had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $648.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

