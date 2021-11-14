Man Group plc Has $4.12 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,419 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after buying an additional 657,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,311,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,650,000 after purchasing an additional 395,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,149,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,914,000 after purchasing an additional 175,964 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,886,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,281,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,946,000 after purchasing an additional 651,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $136,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.80.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

