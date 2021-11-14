Man Group plc Has $4.41 Million Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Crane worth $4,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Crane by 6.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Crane by 25.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Shares of CR opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $59.99 and a 12-month high of $108.64.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

