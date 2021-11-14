Man Group plc Has $4 Million Holdings in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,711 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Freedom were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freedom by 10,469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 170.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 57,235 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,168,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Freedom by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 16,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRHC opened at $69.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.26. Freedom Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $2.53. Freedom had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 101.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

