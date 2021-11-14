Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Man Group plc increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Snap-on by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Snap-on by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $221.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.84 and a 200-day moving average of $226.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.56 and a 1-year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.58%.

Snap-on declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

