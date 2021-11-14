Manchester City Fan Token Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.40 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $14.69 or 0.00022893 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $51.52 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00071208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00073825 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00095871 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,528.42 or 1.00588107 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,510.08 or 0.07030399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

